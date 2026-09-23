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Young John rejects collaboration request from Blaqbonez over old tweet

Source: Daily Post  
  23 September 2026 3:42am
John Saviours Udomboso, popularly known as Young John
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Producer-turned-singer Young Jonn has rejected a request from rapper Blaqbonez to collaborate with him after digging up a 2015 tweet in which the rapper compared him with another producer, DJ Coublon.

In the old tweet, Blaqbonez said he preferred DJ Coublon to Young Jonn.

Blaqbonez expressed interest in collaborating with Young Jonn in response to Young Jonn's recent post about wanting a band of five, but was rejected because of his old tweet.

Young Jonn wrote, “I need like 5 bad friends way we go dey move in bulk!”

Blaqbonez reacted, “Oya, make we dey together, sing as one.”

Sharing a screenshot of Blaqbonez’s old tweet choosing DJ Coublon over him, Young Jonn replied, “Go sing as one with Coublon.”

Blaqbonez denied the post, claiming that it was made by his social media handler in 2015.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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