Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has finally broken his silence over his alleged feud with Davido.
Rema finally addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with Davido in a video circulating on social media.
Speaking in an interview with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez, the ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker dismissed the speculation.
While tagging the alleged feud as rumour, Rema noted that he has respect for the OGs in the industry.
The interviewer asked, “What is the relationship today between you and other Afrobeat artistes? You and David had problems in the past.”
Rema answered, “that’s rumours. Omo, that is rumours ooo. Like, from day one, I’ve never had problems with artistes. I’m saying I have so much respect for the OGs.
“I don’t look for no one trouble. I just want to make good music, I don’t want to fight.”
Watch the video below
“Davido and I have no issues; those are just rumours. I have so much respect for the OGs. Fans are always the ones starting things. I used to caution my fans, but sometimes the other artiste enjoys the comparisons and doesn’t do the same, so I stopped.” —Rema https://t.co/K3sldeMoMt— carter🌚 (@carter8f) September 19, 2026
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