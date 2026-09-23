Music

I’ve never had problems with artistes – Rema addresses alleged fight with Davido

Source: Daily Post   
  23 September 2026 4:04am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has finally broken his silence over his alleged feud with Davido.

Rema finally addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with Davido in a video circulating on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez, the ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker dismissed the speculation.

While tagging the alleged feud as rumour, Rema noted that he has respect for the OGs in the industry.

The interviewer asked, “What is the relationship today between you and other Afrobeat artistes? You and David had problems in the past.”

Rema answered, “that’s rumours. Omo, that is rumours ooo. Like, from day one, I’ve never had problems with artistes. I’m saying I have so much respect for the OGs.

“I don’t look for no one trouble. I just want to make good music, I don’t want to fight.”

Watch the video below

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group