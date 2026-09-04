I’ll soon leave music – Davido taunts Erigga

Audio By Carbonatix
Afrobeats star Davido has revealed that he will soon leave music to focus on making billions.
He said this while responding to a post by Nigerian rapper Erigga on X.
Erigga had posted a message praising musicians who did not come from wealthy families and had to work for every dollar they earned.
“Shoutout to all the musicians who don’t come from family money and had to grind for every single dollar they earn,” Erigga wrote.
Davido disagreed with the message, saying musicians who came from family money could also work hard to reach the top.
“No be we say make your pops no guard o. Shoutout to the ones that came from family money and still grind to the top,” he responded.
The singer then described Erigga’s message as “useless motivation” and called him an “imbecile.”
Davido went on to say he would soon leave music to pursue his financial goals.
“No worry o I go soon leave their music for una go make my billions… then that shit gonna be boring AF,” he wrote.
He ended the exchange by questioning whether people genuinely want to live in poverty, asking, “Deep down, who like poverty?”
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