Singer Davido sternly warns those trying to move like him

Nigerian music star, Davido has cautioned individuals who are trying to live or move exactly like him, stressing that people should focus on building their own paths instead of copying others.

The singer stated that many people admire the lifestyle and success they see on the surface without understanding the sacrifices, challenges and unique circumstances behind it.

According to Davido, “everyone has a different journey and should avoid measuring their lives against those of celebrities or public figures.”

His remarks have since generated reactions on social media, with many fans agreeing that success comes from authenticity, consistency and hard work rather than imitation.

The Afrobeats star, who recently described himself as being in his “crown era,” has continued to encourage young people to remain focused on their goals and create their own identity rather than trying to replicate someone else’s lifestyle.

Social media reaction to Davido’s tweet…

@BigTimi01: “Davido is right. Many people see the lifestyle but don’t know the sacrifices behind the success.”

@AdaLuxury_: “Not everybody can move like Davido. Build your own path and stop living through celebrities.”

@30BG_Forever: “Facts only. Social media shows the results, not the process.”

@KingMide_: “Some people want Davido’s lifestyle but not Davido’s work ethic.”

@Chi_Collections: “The best advice is to focus on your own journey. Comparison is the thief of joy.”

@IamKelechi_: “A lot of people copy the spending habits of celebrities and end up in debt. Wise words from Davido.”

@RealEhis_: “Everyone’s story is different. What worked for Davido may not work for the next person.”

@QueenNenye_: “This is one of the most realistic things Davido has said. Know your lane and grow at your pace.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.