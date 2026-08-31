I knew Maleek Berry before Wizkid – Davido says amid rivalry

Afrobeats singer Davido has claimed that he knew British-Nigerian record producer Maleek Berry before Wizkid.

Davido made the claim in an interview on the +44 Podcast.

Speaking in a now-viral video that surfaced on Friday, he stated that he was the first to know Maleek in London.

“The first place I came to when I ran away from home is London. I was with Maleek Berry. Ask him; I’m the first person to know Maleek Berry,” the singer claimed.

Maleek is a close associate and friend of Wizkid.

The decade-long supremacy fight between Wizkid and Davido is frequently reignited online by their fan base, 30 Billion Gang and Wizkid FC.

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