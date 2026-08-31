Music

I knew Maleek Berry before Wizkid – Davido says amid rivalry

Source: Daily Post  
  31 August 2026 4:11am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Afrobeats singer Davido has claimed that he knew British-Nigerian record producer Maleek Berry before Wizkid.

Davido made the claim in an interview on the +44 Podcast.

Speaking in a now-viral video that surfaced on Friday, he stated that he was the first to know Maleek in London.

“The first place I came to when I ran away from home is London. I was with Maleek Berry. Ask him; I’m the first person to know Maleek Berry,” the singer claimed.

Maleek is a close associate and friend of Wizkid.

The decade-long supremacy fight between Wizkid and Davido is frequently reignited online by their fan base, 30 Billion Gang and Wizkid FC.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group