I knew Maleek Berry before Wizkid – Davido says amid rivalry

Audio By Carbonatix
Afrobeats singer Davido has claimed that he knew British-Nigerian record producer Maleek Berry before Wizkid.
Davido made the claim in an interview on the +44 Podcast.
Speaking in a now-viral video that surfaced on Friday, he stated that he was the first to know Maleek in London.
“The first place I came to when I ran away from home is London. I was with Maleek Berry. Ask him; I’m the first person to know Maleek Berry,” the singer claimed.
Maleek is a close associate and friend of Wizkid.
The decade-long supremacy fight between Wizkid and Davido is frequently reignited online by their fan base, 30 Billion Gang and Wizkid FC.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Fuel prices set to rise again from Sept 1; petrol could hit GH¢16.21 – COPEC
2 hours
-
REGSEC restricts Akwasidae celebrations in Denkyira amid security concerns
2 hours
-
Eric Adjei distributes free fertiliser to farmers in Jaman North
2 hours
-
Akufo-Addo urges NPP factions to unite behind Bawumia for 2028 victory
2 hours
-
NDC mourns Western Regional Elections Director Papa Assan
2 hours
-
Minerals Commission warns against fake job recruitment schemes
2 hours
-
10 recruits dismissed for defying phone ban – Interior Minister
2 hours
-
IEAG commends GoldBod, BoG for improving forex stability
3 hours
-
Bawumia donates GH¢50,000 to St Jude Catholic Church at Weija
3 hours
-
Mahama calls for faster mobilisation of AU Peace Fund resources
3 hours
-
Improved roads bring new vehicle options to Tumu-Bolga, Tumu-Tamale, Tumu-Wa routes
3 hours
-
Cedi records 7.9% depreciation against US dollar in first half of 2026
3 hours
-
GIS launches operation on anti-human trafficking and exploitative street begging
3 hours
-
Awutu-Senya District Assembly organises clean-up ahead of Awubia Festival
3 hours
-
Vice President Opoku-Agyemang receives Democracy Cup
3 hours