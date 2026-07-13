Davido explains why he highlighted Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis at world cup stage

Audio By Carbonatix
Afrobeats star Davido has explained why he chose to spotlight Nigeria’s growing kidnapping crisis during his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.
He insisted that the safety of citizens should take precedence over concerns about the country’s image.
The singer revealed that he used the global platform to draw attention to the abduction of schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo State.
During the event, Davido wore a specially designed outfit bearing the names of the missing victims, a gesture aimed at raising international awareness and keeping public attention on the ongoing tragedy.
Speaking during a recent interview, the award-winning artist criticised what he described as the reluctance of some influential individuals to openly discuss security challenges in Nigeria.
According to him, attempts to protect the nation’s reputation should never come at the expense of speaking out about issues affecting innocent citizens.
“A lot of people do not want to talk about what is happening in my country because they want to protect a lot of images. Which image is there to protect if little children are being kidnapped?” he said, stressing that human lives matter more than public relations.
Davido added that although performing on one of the world’s biggest stages was a privilege, he felt a responsibility to use his voice for those who cannot speak for themselves.
He maintained that artists and public figures should not remain silent in the face of humanitarian and security concerns, especially when vulnerable people are involved. At the time of his remarks, the abducted pupils and their teachers had yet to be found.
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