Music

Davido reveals secret bond between Dangote and his family

Source: Daily Post  
  10 September 2026 3:44am
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Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has revealed billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote’s longstanding relationship with his family.

In a recent interview, Davido disclosed that Dangote had maintained a close relationship with his family for decades and had continued to offer him financial advice from childhood.

The artiste stressed that Africa’s richest man drove his mother home from the hospital after she gave birth to him, emphasising that Dangote had consistently advised him to save and manage his money whenever they met.

“Anytime I see him, he still tells me, ‘David, save your money.’ He’s been saying that since I was a baby,” the singer said.

According to him, Dangote’s advice had remained relevant as he navigated his career in the entertainment industry.

He also said that Dangote was a close associate of his father, businessman Adedeji Adeleke, noting that the relationship between the two families had lasted decades.

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