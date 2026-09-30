Audio By Carbonatix
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
Margaret-Marie Krakue
22nd JUNE, 1975 - 26th SEPTEMBER, 2026.
With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and friend.
Requiem Mass will be held on 10th October, 2026, at St. Stephen Anglican Church Community 10, Tema.
Time: 9 AM
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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