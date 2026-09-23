Africa

South Sudan’s Kiir dissolves government, clears hurdles to delayed election

Source: Reuters  
  23 September 2026 2:05am
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South Sudan President Salva Kiir dissolved the transitional government on Tuesday, hours after signing amendments to election laws that removed requirements to complete a permanent constitution and a national census before a vote, in a move aimed at advancing long-delayed election plans.

  • South Sudan's transitional ​arrangements were established under a 2018 peace deal after ​years of conflict, but repeated delays to key benchmarks, ⁠including a constitution and census, have pushed back election ​preparations.
  • Kiir's office said in a statement he had dissolved the ​transitional government as required under the electoral process.
  • Parliament late on Monday passed amendments to the National Elections Act, which Kiir subsequently signed into ​law on Tuesday, as the country entered what authorities described ​as a critical phase of election preparations. Voter registration has yet to ‌begin.
  • Under ⁠the amended law, the incumbent executive leadership remains in office with full constitutional powers through the election period until a newly elected president takes office.
  • Last week, Kiir replaced the head of the elections commission without giving a reason.
  • Kiir's longtime rival Riek Machar, who leads the main opposition SPLM-IO, has been under ​house arrest since March 2025 and is ​on trial ⁠on charges including treason and murder, which he denies.
  • The law cuts the National Legislative Assembly to 270 members from 650. ⁠State assemblies ​will be reduced to 58 seats ​from 100, while legislative councils in administrative areas will have 20 members.

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