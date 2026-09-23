South Sudan’s Kiir dissolves government, clears hurdles to delayed election

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South Sudan President Salva Kiir dissolved the transitional government on Tuesday, hours after signing amendments to election laws that removed requirements to complete a permanent constitution and a national census before a vote, in a move aimed at advancing long-delayed election plans.
- South Sudan's transitional arrangements were established under a 2018 peace deal after years of conflict, but repeated delays to key benchmarks, including a constitution and census, have pushed back election preparations.
- Kiir's office said in a statement he had dissolved the transitional government as required under the electoral process.
- Parliament late on Monday passed amendments to the National Elections Act, which Kiir subsequently signed into law on Tuesday, as the country entered what authorities described as a critical phase of election preparations. Voter registration has yet to begin.
- Under the amended law, the incumbent executive leadership remains in office with full constitutional powers through the election period until a newly elected president takes office.
- Last week, Kiir replaced the head of the elections commission without giving a reason.
- Kiir's longtime rival Riek Machar, who leads the main opposition SPLM-IO, has been under house arrest since March 2025 and is on trial on charges including treason and murder, which he denies.
- The law cuts the National Legislative Assembly to 270 members from 650. State assemblies will be reduced to 58 seats from 100, while legislative councils in administrative areas will have 20 members.
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