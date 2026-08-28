AU condemns deadly attack on UN peacekeepers in South Sudan

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

The African Union has strongly condemned the fatal attack on a joint patrol of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Jonglei State, which left two Ethiopian peacekeepers dead and seven others injured.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 28, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, denounced the attack carried out by unidentified assailants on August 25.

The two Ethiopian peacekeepers were killed while serving in support of efforts to promote peace and stability in South Sudan, while seven others sustained injuries.

Mr Youssouf paid tribute to the fallen peacekeepers and commended their service to international peace and security.

He also expressed condolences to the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and to the victims' families, colleagues and friends.

The AUC Chairperson called on the relevant authorities to launch an immediate investigation into the attack and ensure that those responsible are identified and prosecuted.

The attack highlights the risks faced by peacekeepers operating in fragile and conflict-affected environments, where personnel are often required to carry out patrols and other duties amid significant security challenges.

UNMISS has been supporting efforts to protect civilians, promote stability and advance the peace process in South Sudan. The safety of peacekeeping personnel remains essential to the mission's ability to carry out its mandate.

Despite the attack, Mr Youssouf reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to supporting the Government and people of South Sudan in their efforts to achieve a credible democratic transition and lasting peace.

The AU said it remained committed to working with South Sudan and other partners to advance stability and support the country's political transition.

For Ethiopia, the deaths represent a further loss among its personnel serving in international peace operations. The AU's tribute recognised the sacrifice of the two peacekeepers and the risks undertaken by personnel working to support peace and stability beyond their own country's borders.

The African Union said it extended its deepest condolences to the Ethiopian Government and to the families, colleagues and friends of those killed and injured in the attack.

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