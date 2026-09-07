National

Sam George to chair AU ICT committee for two-years

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 September 2026 12:16pm
Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George
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Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has been unanimously confirmed as the next Chair of the African Union Specialised Technical Committee on Communication and Information and Communications Technology.

Mr George is expected to serve a two-year term beginning in October 2026, placing Ghana at the centre of continental discussions on digital transformation, telecommunications and technology policy.

The Minister said Ghana’s international engagements also include participation in the Africa Network of Cybersecurity Authorities and the Arab Region roundtable, as well as work with the Council of Europe Cybercrime Convention Committee.

Ghana is additionally scheduled to host the 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum in Accra in November.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said Ghana’s digital agenda was increasingly gaining recognition beyond its borders.

“The direction is unmistakable, the results are measurable,” he said as he outlined the country’s growing role in continental and global digital governance.

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