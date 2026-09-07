Sam George to chair AU ICT committee for two-years

Audio By Carbonatix
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has been unanimously confirmed as the next Chair of the African Union Specialised Technical Committee on Communication and Information and Communications Technology.
Mr George is expected to serve a two-year term beginning in October 2026, placing Ghana at the centre of continental discussions on digital transformation, telecommunications and technology policy.
The Minister said Ghana’s international engagements also include participation in the Africa Network of Cybersecurity Authorities and the Arab Region roundtable, as well as work with the Council of Europe Cybercrime Convention Committee.
Ghana is additionally scheduled to host the 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum in Accra in November.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said Ghana’s digital agenda was increasingly gaining recognition beyond its borders.
“The direction is unmistakable, the results are measurable,” he said as he outlined the country’s growing role in continental and global digital governance.
Latest Stories
-
“Antoine Semenyo can play nine” – Maresca backs Semenyo to deputise for Haaland
8 minutes
-
Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League goal contributions
9 minutes
-
King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
10 minutes
-
Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award
13 minutes
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
18 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
30 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
34 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
34 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
42 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
43 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
57 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
1 hour
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
2 hours
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
2 hours
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours