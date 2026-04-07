Africa

South Sudan’s Kiir sacks parliament speaker and deputy

Source: Reuters  
  7 April 2026 11:59pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked the East African nation's speaker and ​deputy speaker of parliament, according to ‌a decree read out in the parliament on Tuesday.

  • Tulio Odongi Ayahu, chief whip of Kiir's ruling Sudan People's ​Liberation Movement (SPLM), announced the decree removing ​Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba and her deputy, ⁠Permena Awerial Aluong, from their posts in ​the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.
  • The move follows a ​petition last week by SPLM caucus members accusing Kumba of corruption linked to the alleged mismanagement of parliamentary ​funds and calling for her removal.
  • Kumba, who ​made history in 2021 as the first woman to serve ‌as ⁠speaker of South Sudan's parliament, has not responded to the allegations.
  • Kiir appointed Joseph Ngere Paciko and Abuk Paiti Ayiik as the new speaker ​and deputy ​speaker, respectively.
  • The ⁠sackings come after Kiir in late February abruptly fired the then Finance ​Minister Bak Barnaba Chol, who had ​been ⁠in office for just three months, without giving a reason.
  • Analysts say Kiir frequently reshuffles senior political and ⁠military ​posts to maintain his grip ​on power amid persistent instability and speculation over his eventual ​succession.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories