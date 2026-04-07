South Sudan’s Kiir sacks parliament speaker and deputy

Audio By Carbonatix
South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked the East African nation's speaker and deputy speaker of parliament, according to a decree read out in the parliament on Tuesday.
- Tulio Odongi Ayahu, chief whip of Kiir's ruling Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM), announced the decree removing Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba and her deputy, Permena Awerial Aluong, from their posts in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.
- The move follows a petition last week by SPLM caucus members accusing Kumba of corruption linked to the alleged mismanagement of parliamentary funds and calling for her removal.
- Kumba, who made history in 2021 as the first woman to serve as speaker of South Sudan's parliament, has not responded to the allegations.
- Kiir appointed Joseph Ngere Paciko and Abuk Paiti Ayiik as the new speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.
- The sackings come after Kiir in late February abruptly fired the then Finance Minister Bak Barnaba Chol, who had been in office for just three months, without giving a reason.
- Analysts say Kiir frequently reshuffles senior political and military posts to maintain his grip on power amid persistent instability and speculation over his eventual succession.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
18 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
19 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
31 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
36 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
37 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
37 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
38 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
40 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
46 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
46 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
47 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
47 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
52 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
58 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
1 hour