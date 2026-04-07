South Sudan’s Kiir sacks parliament speaker and deputy

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked the East African nation's speaker and ​deputy speaker of parliament, according to ‌a decree read out in the parliament on Tuesday.

Tulio Odongi Ayahu, chief whip of Kiir's ruling Sudan People's ​Liberation Movement (SPLM), announced the decree removing ​Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba and her deputy, ⁠Permena Awerial Aluong, from their posts in ​the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

The move follows a ​petition last week by SPLM caucus members accusing Kumba of corruption linked to the alleged mismanagement of parliamentary ​funds and calling for her removal.

Kumba, who ​made history in 2021 as the first woman to serve ‌as ⁠speaker of South Sudan's parliament, has not responded to the allegations.

Kiir appointed Joseph Ngere Paciko and Abuk Paiti Ayiik as the new speaker ​and deputy ​speaker, respectively.

The ⁠sackings come after Kiir in late February abruptly fired the then Finance ​Minister Bak Barnaba Chol, who had ​been ⁠in office for just three months, without giving a reason.

Analysts say Kiir frequently reshuffles senior political and ⁠military ​posts to maintain his grip ​on power amid persistent instability and speculation over his eventual ​succession.

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