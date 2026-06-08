O’Neill praises ‘fantastic’ departing Deschamps

Didier Deschamps has won the World Cup as a player and manager with France

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill praised outgoing French boss Didier Deschamps as a "fantastic national team manager".

O'Neill's side were beaten 3-1 by the French in Lille in their last warm-up game before the World Cup, and Deschamps' final game as France boss on home soil, after he announced he would step down after the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

O'Neill, who took over for his first spell in charge of his country a few months before Deschamps took the reins at France in 2012, was complimentary about the man who has already won a World Cup as a player and manager, and about how he has handled a star-studded squad over the years.

"Didier was appointed just after I was in my first spell; he's been a fantastic national team manager," O'Neill said.

"To remain in charge of a nation of this size, with the options this country has to manage and to be as successful as he has, but also when you deal with so many superstars, it takes a special person to deal with that. Didier has that in abundance.

"He was a magnificent player and leader as a player, and he's brought that into his management career.

"As a manager of a smaller nation, he has great humility; he always speaks to you, always has time for you, and I hope he has a great tournament to go out on as well."

NI 'gave a really good account of ourselves'

A hat-trick from the in-form Michael Olise, including a sensational third, helped France to victory at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, although O'Neill's side produced a spirited display and even nicked a goal through Patrick Kelly.

The NI boss was pleased with what he saw from his depleted and young side, although he was disappointed that Olise's first goal stood after a VAR check, with O'Neill adamant that Kylian Mbappe was blocking Pierce Charles' line of vision.

"It was a huge test for us coming here against the best international squad in the world in terms of the depth and options they have, but I thought we gave a really good account of ourselves," he added.

"We were very disciplined, we didn't give up too many chances and had a few half-chances ourselves.

"We're disappointed with the first goal because it was poor play from us initially. We do believe it was offside, but to lose the goal shortly before half-time and shortly after, the game can go away from you, but we didn't allow that to happen we showed great character to do that.

"The third goal was a piece of brilliance by one of the best players in the world at this moment in time."

O'Neill also singled out Kelly for praise as the Barnsley man raced in to finish from Shea Charles' cross for his first international goal on his second start.

"He's had a brilliant year, stepping away from West Ham as a young player, playing at Barnsley in League One, he has had a good season there, and he's shown he's ready for the next step in his career.

"He has really developed physically. He was always a really good footballer; he's now developed a body and physicality to deal with the game.

"He's still only 20 years of age, as a player, we're delighted with the progress he has made in the last 12 months."

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