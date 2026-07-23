Around 12,000 people evacuated in France fires

Around 12,000 people have been evacuated from the south-west of France as the country battles ongoing wildfires days after two firefighters died near Bordeaux airport, French media reported.

The Gironde region government said more than 2,000 hectares (4,000 acres) of land have been destroyed.

The use of internal combustion and electric engines have been banned in predominantly forested areas, and a number of roads have been closed. No injuries have been reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile in Italy, authorities have paid tribute to a firefighter who died tackling a wildfire in San Cataldo, as Sicily President Renato Schifani wished a "speedy recovery" to another involved in the same operation.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi paid tribute to late firefighter Alessandro Marchi who he said died "in service to the community".

"He will not be forgotten," he said in a post on X.

In an update on Wednesday, head of the Sicilian Civil Protection Salvo Cocina said there had been more than 350 fires on the island including ten major ones which led to precautionary evacuations.

He said the fires had human causes - adding that firefighting has become a social and public order problem.

Meanwhile, in France, the AFP news agency reported that 10,000 tourists were among those evacuated.

France has been paying tribute to the two firefighters who died earlier in the week. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez posted photos from an event that took place on Wednesday - the day after their deaths were announced.

He said the moment was filled with "immense emotion" as he expressed "infinite gratitude" and "unwavering support" to their families.

The Gironde region remains under a red alert, with some leisure sites in exposed forest areas to be closed on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The area is one of several French departments recently ravaged by wildfires during a series of unusual and prolonged heatwaves that have swept across Europe this summer.

Madrid has also been impacted by fires, but overnight most evacuated residents were told they can return to their homes - with the exception of one area in Villa del Prado.

A fire nearby is still burning, and almost 90 personnel and a helicopter have been deployed to get the flames under control.

Emergency services said they had carried out a "direct attack" on the fire and shared a video on social media showing emergency service workers approaching the flames with hoses.

Local authorities continued to warn of an "extreme risk of fires" on Thursday morning.

Spain's weather service AEMET said temperatures of up to 36C are forecast on Thursday afternoon.

Countries across Europe have seen record temperatures in recent months.

A report released in April by the Copernicus Climate Change Service found at least 95% of Europe saw "above average" annual temperatures in 2025 and identified Europe as the fastest-warming continent.

Wildfire-burnt area and fire emissions both reached record levels last year, the report said.

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