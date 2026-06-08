Man arraigned for allegedly threatening police officer and family

Kweku Osei Korankye Osei, popularly known as Koka, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on charges of offensive conduct and threatening to harm a police officer and his family.

Osei, a 48-year-old politician, is alleged to have threatened Detective Chief Inspector David Anaba at the Regional Police Headquarters in Accra on May 13, 2026.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court admitted Osei to bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with three sureties, all to be justified with landed property.

He is expected to reappear before the court on July 15, 2026.

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, prosecuting, said the complainant, Detective Chief Inspector Anaba, is an officer at the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Accra.

The prosecution said that on May 13, 2026, a case involving an alleged threat of death was reported against one Kennedy Ofori Anokye by Nana Boadi Amponim Obodadi. The matter was subsequently referred to the complainant for investigation.

According to the prosecution, the complainant invited Anokye to assist with investigations, and he reported to the Regional CID Headquarters, accompanied by Osei and several others.

Anokye was identified to the complainant by a colleague at the office.

The prosecution stated that the complainant observed members of the group taking photographs and recording videos of him within the CID premises without providing any explanation for their actions.

When questioned by the complainant as to whether they had obtained permission from the Police Command to undertake such activities, no satisfactory response was given, the prosecution said.

The court heard that Osei subsequently granted an interview to the media, which was later circulated on various media platforms.

In the video, the accused allegedly threatened the complainant and his family, saying: “I will deal with you and your family,” with the intent of causing fear and breaching the peace.

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