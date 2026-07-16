TikToker jailed for offensive conduct 

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 43‑year‑old TikToker, Camilla Alhassan, to one year's imprisonment with hard labour for offensive conduct.

The court said the sentence was intended to serve as a deterrent to others.

Alhassan, charged with offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, pleaded guilty.

The prosecution told the court that the Ghana Police Service intercepted a video circulated on TikTok in which Alhassan made offensive and derogatory statements against President John Mahama.

In the video, she was heard making derogatory remarks, saying: “President Mahama is an old fool who should be killed together with his wife, Lordina Mahama, and that the President had sexual relations with Misbel.”

The prosecution said the statements were likely to provoke a breach of the peace.

The Police launched a manhunt for Alhassan and, with technical support from the National Signal Bureau, tracked and arrested her on July 9, 2026.

Earlier, the court remanded her into lawful custody and deferred sentencing until July 16.

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