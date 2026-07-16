TikToker jailed for offensive conduct 

Audio By Carbonatix
An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 43‑year‑old TikToker, Camilla Alhassan, to one year's imprisonment with hard labour for offensive conduct.
The court said the sentence was intended to serve as a deterrent to others.
Alhassan, charged with offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, pleaded guilty.
The prosecution told the court that the Ghana Police Service intercepted a video circulated on TikTok in which Alhassan made offensive and derogatory statements against President John Mahama.
In the video, she was heard making derogatory remarks, saying: “President Mahama is an old fool who should be killed together with his wife, Lordina Mahama, and that the President had sexual relations with Misbel.”
The prosecution said the statements were likely to provoke a breach of the peace.
The Police launched a manhunt for Alhassan and, with technical support from the National Signal Bureau, tracked and arrested her on July 9, 2026.
Earlier, the court remanded her into lawful custody and deferred sentencing until July 16.
Latest Stories
-
TOR refining Jubilee Oil could ease pressure on the cedi – Economist hails structural shift
10 minutes
-
We cannot wait – Prof. Ebo Turkson urges Mahama to push structural reforms now
28 minutes
-
Netflix earnings forecast disappoints Wall Street, shares tumble
49 minutes
-
Blasts reported in Iran as US launches new wave of strikes
58 minutes
-
Trump Media to sell early access to key social posts
1 hour
-
Gold on track for biggest weekly loss in six as Iran war fans inflation worries
1 hour
-
Stocks stumble, oil set for weekly gain on renewed Gulf hostilities
2 hours
-
Parliament passes Tribunals Bill, 2026
3 hours
-
Kris Jenner’s mother Mary Jo dies aged 91
4 hours
-
The financial winners and losers from the World Cup
4 hours
-
As heatwaves strike, Europeans turn to prized Chinese air-conditioner
4 hours
-
At least one dead in Texas floods ravaging same area where campers died
4 hours
-
Trump administration tightens visa rules for foreign students
5 hours
-
Texas will investigate ICE’s fatal shooting of man in Houston, governor says
5 hours
-
White House teleprompter operator accused of making $100k off Trump speech bets
5 hours