‘She has a child to care for’ – Camilla Alhassan’s brother appeals for mercy after jail sentence

The family of jailed TikToker Camilla Alhassan has appealed to the government and the courts to show compassion after she was sentenced to one year in prison by the Accra Circuit Court.

Speaking after the sentencing, Camilla’s brother pleaded for mercy, describing his sister as the family’s breadwinner and saying her imprisonment would have a devastating impact on those who depend on her.

According to him, although his sister had admitted wrongdoing, she deserved an opportunity to reform rather than face prolonged incarceration.

“She is human, and human beings make mistakes,” he said, urging the authorities to temper justice with mercy.

He also revealed that Camilla has a young child who currently has no one to care for, as he pleaded for the welfare of the child to be taken into consideration.

He disclosed that he is an active member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and serves as a youth organiser in his Zongo community, stressing that his appeal was not political but a heartfelt plea for compassion.

Camilla Alhassan was sentenced by the Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges of offensive conduct and publishing false news over a series of social media videos targeting President John Dramani Mahama.

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