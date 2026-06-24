TikToker faces court for allegedly cyberbullying Mohbad’s widow

A popular Nigerian TikToker, Oladimeji Hammed, widely known as Immunizer, has been arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over allegations of cyberbullying and online harassment of Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, the widow of late singer Mohbad.

The 27-year-old content creator was dragged before the court following a petition filed by Omowunmi, who accused him of using social media platforms to publish harmful, insulting, and provocative content against her.

According to prosecutors, the alleged offences occurred between February and March this year. They claim Hammed shared multiple posts targeting the widow, including one that suggested she was planning to flee Nigeria before justice was served in connection with her husband’s death. The post reportedly included her passport photograph.

The prosecution further alleged that the TikToker made several other posts questioning Omowunmi’s conduct during court proceedings and circulated claims about her private life. Investigators also accused him of publishing videos containing derogatory remarks and allegations that exposed her to public ridicule and online abuse.

Prosecutors told the court that the repeated publications allegedly fueled hostility against Mohbad’s widow, leading to online trolling, threats, and a public confrontation in March during which she was reportedly nearly attacked.

Hammed pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge when it was read before the court.

The court subsequently granted him bail under conditions that require two sureties, each of whom must provide evidence of a bank balance of at least ₦700,000.

The case has been adjourned for further proceedings.

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