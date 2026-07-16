TikToker jailed 1 year over false ritual claims against Mahama

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced TikToker Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news arising from videos she shared on social media about President John Mahama.

The 43-year-old content creator was convicted over a series of TikTok videos in which she falsely alleged that President Mahama had performed ritual sacrifices involving 32 cows to secure victory in the 2024 general election. Prosecutors said the allegations were made without any evidence.

The court handed down the sentence on Thursday, July 16, after Alhassan admitted to all the charges preferred against her.

She had earlier been remanded into lawful custody after the court ordered that she undergo a pregnancy test before sentencing.

According to the prosecution, the charges stemmed from videos posted between late June and early July in which Alhassan alleged that the President engaged in ritual practices to attain political power.

She also claimed that the government's distribution of sanitary pads to victims of the June 29 floods was intended to conceal the alleged rituals, claims investigators said were entirely unsubstantiated

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