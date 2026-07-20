Police to arraign TikToker on false communication  

The Ghana Police Service is preparing to arraign the jailed TikToker, Camila Alhassan, before the High Court on a separate charge of false communication.

A Police statement issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police Richmond Mensah, Staff Officer, Public Affairs, said Camila would face charges under the Electronic Communication Act, 2008 (Act 775).

The statement reminded the public that while the Constitution guaranteed freedom of expression, “that right must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law.”

It reiterated that “social media is not a platform for spreading falsehood, making threats, or publishing unlawful content,” warning that anyone who engaged in criminal conduct online would face the full rigours of the law.

The Police had earlier secured the conviction and sentencing of Camila, aged 43, who was convicted on her own plea of guilty after being charged with offensive conduct to breach the peace.

Camila was said to have published offensive and abusive content on social media targeting President John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

She was arrested on July 9, 2026, through an intelligence‑led operation after the Police intercepted a TikTok video in which she made insulting and derogatory remarks against the President and the First Lady, including threats against their lives and false allegations concerning the President’s private life.

Police said those statements were considered capable of disturbing public peace and undermining national cohesion.

On July 16, 2026, the Circuit Court sentenced her to one year’s imprisonment with hard labour after medical tests confirmed she was not pregnant.

Her sentence was intended to serve as a deterrent to other like‑minded persons.

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