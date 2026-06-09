International

Oil rises slightly as investors await clarity after Iran-Israel halt attacks

Source: Reuters  
  9 June 2026 12:08am
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Oil prices inched up in early trade on Tuesday after Iran and Israel left ​the door open to a possible resumption of attacks on each other, though ‌they had called a halt to hostilities following an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.14%, to $94.38 a barrel at 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate were up 11 cents, ​or 0.12%, at $91.41 a barrel.

Prices climbed as much as 5% in the previous session after ​renewed Israeli strikes on Iran and attacks in Lebanon reduced hopes of ⁠an imminent end to the wider war, but pared gains after Iran's armed forces announced the end ​of military operations against Israel.

"While there is some relief from the latest pause in direct strikes, ​investors are not convinced the truce will hold," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The market is pricing in continued uncertainty rather than a lasting resolution, Waterer added.

Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each ​other after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump that they immediately "stop 'shooting'", though Tehran said ​it would resume strikes if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"While this helped stop the situation snowballing, the ‌geopolitical ⁠backdrop remains tense, and a lasting peace deal remains elusive," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement carried by Israeli television that Israel would respond with force if Iran attacked again.

Trump told Axios in an interview published on Monday that he warned ​Netanyahu that he might ​find himself fighting alone ⁠if he went back to war with Iran.

"The key question is whether current de-escalation efforts can finally translate into a longer-lasting resolution, or if ​we're simply in another temporary lull," Waterer said.

One of the key issues ​Washington is ⁠pressing Tehran for in peace talks is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's supply of oil passed before the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on ⁠Iran ​at the end of February.

On Monday, U.S. forces disabled an unladen ​oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in violation of the ​ongoing blockade against Iran, the U.S. military said.

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