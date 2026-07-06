Ghana Battalion 14 completes reconnaissance mission ahead of UN peacekeeping deployment in South Sudan

A reconnaissance team from the Ghana Armed Forces has completed a seven-day pre-deployment assessment of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Ghana Battalion Area of Responsibility (AoR) as preparations advance for the deployment of Ghana Battalion 14 (GHANBATT 14).

The mission, which took place from 28 June to 5 July 2026, was led by the Commanding Officer of GHANBATT 14, Lieutenant Colonel Edem Gamor. It was aimed at providing the incoming contingent with first-hand operational, administrative and logistical information to support tactical planning and decision-making before assuming peacekeeping duties, GAF disclosed in a Facebook post on Monday, July 6.

The delegation included the Deputy Commanding Officer, Major Mershack Acquaye, and the Chief Logistics Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Hawa Ackah.

Upon arrival at the GHANBATT Headquarters in Bentiu, the team received detailed operational briefings and held consultations with key UNMISS officials, including the Head of Field Office, the Field Administration Officer, the Sector Unity Tactical Headquarters Commander and the Commander of the Ghana Formed Police Unit (GHANFPU).

As part of the reconnaissance, the delegation also visited the Ghana Battalion Company Operating Base at Leer to assess security operations and operational conditions on the ground.

At a farewell reception, the Commanding Officer of GHANBATT 13, Lieutenant Colonel E.T.K. Tekpetey, highlighted the significance of the reconnaissance exercise and commended personnel for their professionalism and dedication in delivering the UN peacekeeping mandate. He expressed confidence that the objectives of the mission had been successfully achieved.

Responding on behalf of the reconnaissance team, Lieutenant Colonel Gamor praised GHANBATT 13 personnel for their discipline, commitment and professionalism throughout their deployment under the UN Mission in South Sudan.

He also thanked the outgoing battalion for its warm reception and comprehensive operational briefings, assuring personnel that the observations and challenges identified during the assessment would be submitted to the Ghana Armed Forces Military High Command to inform preparations ahead of GHANBATT 14's deployment.

The reconnaissance forms part of the Ghana Armed Forces' pre-deployment preparations aimed at ensuring a seamless transition between contingents and maintaining Ghana's contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations in South Sudan.

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