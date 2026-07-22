US donates military equipment to Ghana Armed Forces to boost defence capabilities

The United States Embassy in Accra has handed over 84 pallets of assorted military equipment to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to enhance operational readiness and strengthen Ghana’s defence capabilities.

The equipment was presented at a brief ceremony held at the 48 Engineers Regiment in Teshie on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, with significant portions of the consignment allocated to the Ghana Navy.

The donation, made on behalf of the Government of the United States of America, is aimed at deepening the longstanding defence partnership between Ghana and the US while supporting efforts to promote peace, security and stability.

Presenting the items, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Accra, Rolf Olson, said the support reflects the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Accra

He said the equipment would help address operational requirements of the Ghana Armed Forces and improve long-term preparedness.

Mr Olson noted that the items earmarked for the Ghana Navy include radar systems, radios, antennas, monitoring displays, body armour and boarding equipment.

According to him, the equipment would enhance maritime surveillance, protect Ghana’s territorial waters, deter piracy and strengthen maritime security.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, described the United States as a reliable partner in Ghana’s security efforts.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing

He said the US has consistently supported the Ghana Armed Forces through training programmes, technical assistance and equipment donations.

Rear Admiral Bessing said the new equipment would improve operational readiness and enhance Ghana’s contribution to regional and global security efforts.

He expressed appreciation to the US government for its continued support and assured that the items would be deployed effectively and responsibly to strengthen national security and promote peace and stability.

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