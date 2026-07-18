Ghana Navy trains junior ratings in advanced engineering skills to boost operational readiness

The Ghana Navy has strengthened the technical capacity of its personnel with the successful completion of the Engineering Mechanic Qualifying Course 1-2026 at the School of Maritime Engineering and Combat Systems (SMECS) at Naval Base Sekondi.

The 17-week training programme, which ended on Friday, July 17, 2026, was attended mainly by junior ratings and focused on equipping participants with specialised knowledge and practical skills in key engineering areas, including Internal Combustion Systems, Distillation and Reverse Osmosis Systems, and Compressor Systems.

The training forms part of the Ghana Navy’s efforts to improve the professional competence and operational readiness of its personnel amid the increasing technical demands of maritime operations.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Commanding Officer of SMECS, Commander Michael Nyarko, commended the trainees for their dedication, discipline and resilience throughout the programme.

He said the ceremony represented more than just the completion of a course, but a recognition that the participants had successfully met the rigorous standards required of naval engineers.

"Technical training remains the silent authority underpinning every naval operation," Commander Nyarko stated, stressing that maritime operations require personnel who are disciplined, competent and resilient.

He urged the graduands to demonstrate leadership through professionalism, integrity and exemplary conduct, noting that junior personnel would rely on them for guidance and inspiration.

The Chief Instructor of the course, Chief Petty Officer Class One (CPOI) Osei Joseph, described the training as a significant milestone in the careers of the participants.

According to him, the intensive programme had not only enhanced their technical knowledge but also strengthened their character and commitment to national service.

He encouraged the trainees to remain focused and uphold the values of professionalism as they return to their respective duties.

At the end of the course, Leading Seaman (LS) Dassah Justice emerged as the overall best trainee, followed by LS Quayson Emmanuel in second place and LS Abdul Aziz Abdul Basit in third.

In appreciation of the training and support received, LS Dassah Justice, on behalf of the course participants, presented a slasher machine to SMECS as a contribution towards the institution’s operations.

The Ghana Navy says continuous investment in specialised training remains critical to building a highly skilled force capable of responding effectively to maritime security challenges.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.