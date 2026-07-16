Ghana Armed Forces Health Services prepares for 2026 Military Nightingales’ Week celebration

A delegation from the Ghana Armed Forces Health Services (GAFHS) has paid a courtesy call on the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, ahead of the 2026 Military Nightingale's Week celebration.

The five-member delegation, led by the Acting Director General of Nursing and Midwifery, Colonel Francisca Aba Amakyi, visited the Naval Headquarters on Wednesday, 15th July 2026, to brief the Naval Chief on preparations for the annual event, which is scheduled to take place from 14 to 20 September 2026.

During the meeting, the delegation outlined the planned activities for the celebration and highlighted ongoing efforts to secure sponsorship to support the week-long programme, the Ghana Navy posted on social media.

Military Nightingales' Week is observed annually by military nurses and midwives to commemorate Florence Nightingale, widely recognised as the founder of modern nursing.

The celebration also honours the dedication, professionalism and invaluable contributions of healthcare personnel serving within the Ghana Armed Forces.

Rear Admiral Bessing commended the delegation for its commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery within the Ghana Armed Forces and reaffirmed the Ghana Navy's support for initiatives that promote excellence in military healthcare.

He also expressed confidence in the organisers and wished them a successful 2026 Military Nightingales' Week celebration.

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