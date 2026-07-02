Ghana Armed Forces to brief nation on nationwide flood mitigation exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director General of Joint Operations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah, is expected to address the nation at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 3, on the progress of a nationwide flood mitigation exercise and outline measures being implemented to protect communities from further flooding.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a post on his Facebook page, where he introduced Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah as the military officer tasked with leading what he described as an "uncompromising, robust and all-action" flood mitigation exercise.
According to the Minister, the forthcoming public briefing will provide Ghanaians with detailed information on the operations being undertaken by the Ghana Armed Forces and other collaborating agencies to minimise the impact of flooding, particularly in vulnerable communities across the country.
"At 11:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, he will address the public on the operations of his team and steps being taken to decisively protect Ghanaians from further flooding," Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated.
The briefing is expected to offer the first comprehensive update on the scope of the military-led intervention, including ongoing operations aimed at reducing flood risks, improving emergency preparedness and responding swiftly to areas affected by heavy rainfall.
Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah, who serves as Director General of Joint Operations at the Ghana Armed Forces, has been entrusted with coordinating the nationwide exercise amid growing concerns over recurring floods that continue to affect lives, property and infrastructure during the rainy season.
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