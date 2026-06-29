GAF deploy troops to flood-hit communities in Accra under ‘Operation Boafo’

The Ghana Armed Forces have deployed personnel to several flood-prone areas in Accra as part of ongoing efforts to support residents affected by heavy rains that have left parts of the city inundated.

The Commanding Officer of the 48 Engineer Regiment, Ghana Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Osei Amponsah, disclosed that the military intervention, codenamed Operation Boafo, has been activated to assist with rescue and relief operations across the capital.

He said personnel have been stationed at strategic locations, including Klagon, Tse Addo, Dzowulu and surrounding communities identified as highly flood-prone.

According to him, the deployment is intended to provide rapid response support to affected residents and reduce the risk to lives.

Listen to Lieutenant Colonel Frank Osei Amponsah below.

Lt Col Amponsah noted that the team has already rescued several individuals who were stranded in their homes and had reached out for assistance.

He added that residents in distress can contact the operation line on 0244 312 667 for support.

He further indicated that although water levels remain severe in some areas, no fatalities had been recorded at the time of reporting, assuring that the situation is being closely monitored.

The update was shared during an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, as emergency teams continue coordinated efforts to manage the impact of the flooding across Accra.

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