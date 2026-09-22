Earl Spencer should pull Diana book from shelves, Piers Morgan says

Morgan said his new show would "cancel cancel culture"

Piers Morgan has called for Earl Spencer's book about Princess Diana to be pulled from the shelves over a factual error.

Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, apologised to Morgan for incorrectly describing him in the memoir as the editor of the Daily Mirror when the Mirror Group published "highly intrusive photographs of Princess Diana at the gym" in 1993.

Speaking to the BBC, Morgan said he accepted the apology but that his lawyers would be "laying out that we want the offending pages to be removed from this book. And if that means they pulp the first edition, so be it".

The BBC understands Penguin, the publisher of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, will be amending this one point in future editions of the book.

The photographs of Princess Diana mentioned in relation to Morgan in Earl Spencer's book were published by the Sunday Mirror on 7 November 1993.

At the time, Morgan was working at The Sun and did not join the Mirror as its editor until 1995.

Earl Spencer admitted "his assumption was incorrect" and "apologises to Mr Morgan for this error", a statement said.

Earl Spencer's book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, hit shelves on 22 September

On his YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan read out a section of the book - which was published on 22 September - in which Earl Spencer wrote: "They realised they were unable to be rude to the brother of the much-mourned princess…

"The only one who sounded surly, as opposed to merely confused or embarrassed, was Piers Morgan of the Mirror, who snarled with annoyance before he hung up.

"I assumed Morgan must be feeling particular guilt because, four years earlier, he and his Sunday Mirror counterpart had published photographs taken with hidden cameras by a gym owner. They were of Diana working out in a leotard.

"This was such an intolerable invasion of her privacy that Diana instructed lawyers to sue the Mirror Group and to block further use of the images."

The settlement Princess Diana's lawyers came to in 1995 was never publicly disclosed, but it was believed that Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) paid Princess Diana's legal costs of about £1m and about £200,000 to charities of her choice.

A spokesperson for Princess Diana's brother said in a statement: "Earl Spencer's account of his conversation with Piers Morgan is accurate. Mr Morgan was surly and annoyed when Earl Spencer called personally to tell him that he was not welcome at his sister's funeral."

The statement admitted the factual error, and said that "as an historian, accuracy is important to Earl Spencer. He therefore wishes to clarify that his assumption was incorrect. Earl Spencer apologises to Mr Morgan for this error".

Speaking to the BBC, Morgan said: "He's a historian. He should want it removed from the shelves. Why, if you're doing this for historical record, would you want such a completely untrue series of claims over several pages about a public figure to still be in that book?

"Now you've admitted it's untrue and apologised. He should pull the book."

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Morgan said he was "pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King's Trust".

Swan Song, which contains a string of allegations including that King Charles said "we'll forget her soon enough" in the days after her death, has led to a war of words between the Earl and Buckingham Palace.

The book claims the King, who was then the Prince of Wales, said "we'll forget her soon enough" during an argument over whether Princes William and Harry should walk in Princess Diana's funeral procession.

In a strongly worded response, Buckingham Palace said the King was "mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss".

Separately on Tuesday, The Telegraph reported that Prince Harry is in talks to make a documentary about his mother, Diana.

Earl Spencer's book also alludes to a "nephew" who wanted him to be in a documentary about Diana, which will further raise speculation about Harry's plans for the 30th anniversary of his mother's death next year.

BBC News understands Prince Harry has discussed a number of possible projects to mark the anniversary and is still considering the most meaningful way to honour her legacy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.