Peter Okoye tells court he received over $800,000 in P-Square royalties

Singer Peter Okoye has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that he received more than $800,000 in royalties from France-based music rights organisation SACEM for songs recorded by the former music group, P-Square.

Peter made the disclosure while testifying virtually before Justice Alexander Owoeye. He was cross-examined by Clement Onwuewunor, SAN, who is representing his brother, Jude Okoye.

SACEM collects and distributes royalties to songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Limited, are facing a seven-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud involving N1.3 billion and $1 million. Jude has pleaded not guilty.

During the hearing, Peter was questioned about his earlier statement that Jude delayed for more than three months in providing him with P-Square’s royalty records after he requested them in 2022.

His lawyer told him that the request was made on October 16, 2022, and that Jude obtained and sent the records six days later, on October 22.

Peter disagreed, saying he had asked for the records earlier in 2022. But when asked to provide a text message, email or any other evidence showing that he made the request before October 16, he admitted that he could not.

“No. I don’t have any and I can’t recall,” he said.

Peter confirmed that he eventually received the royalty statement from Jude. He said the document covered royalties from 2016 to 2022, including payments linked to Lex Records.

He told the court that he wanted the records because some people were interested in buying the P-Square music catalogue.

Peter also confirmed that Jude sent him the account details in 2022 and that the EFCC knew the documents had been forwarded to him.

However, he rejected Jude’s claim to a share of the SACEM royalties, saying the money belonged to him and his twin brother, Paul.

When asked about the SACEM agreement, which was signed by Jude rather than Peter or Paul, Peter said it was signed by “the team”. He insisted that Jude was not a member of the team.

He also confirmed that the 10 songs that generated the SACEM royalties were P-Square songs.

Peter said he had previously given Jude 25 per cent of his SACEM earnings but denied that Jude later demanded quarterly payments after the royalties were reconciled in 2022.

When asked about claims that he received about $800,000 from SACEM between 2016 and 2026, Peter admitted receiving the money.

He, however, said the funds belonged to the artists and that Jude received nothing from the payments.

Asked if he told Jude about the money, Peter replied: “No, the money was for the artists.”

On Jude’s position as P-Square’s manager, Peter said they did not have an employment agreement with each other. He explained that their business arrangement was through Northside Entertainment Limited.

When asked if Jude was a member of P-Square, Peter said: “Jude is not part of P-Square.”

He further maintained that he and Paul wrote, composed and produced all P-Square songs, although he acknowledged that Jude directed some of the group’s music videos.

The court adjourned the case until December 8 and 9, 2026, for further hearing.

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