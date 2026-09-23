Narrowed space, intolerance – Sammy Crabbe says NPP is driving talented members away

Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman aspirant Sammy Crabbe has raised concerns about what he describes as a decline in openness and intellectual engagement within the party.
He says the shrinking space for debate and differing views has driven some capable members away, with some eventually joining the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Speaking on Channel One TV on Tuesday, September 22, Mr Crabbe said the NPP previously allowed members greater freedom to engage, think independently and challenge ideas.
“Within the NPP there was kind of freedom. There was a latitude. You engage, and then you think, and, you know, you try to make your way through it. Yes, it is less so now, unfortunately,” he said.
According to him, changes in how the party’s constitution was handled also contributed to a decline in participation among some of its members.
“I think that the culture was radically changed, you know, the way we even attacked our constitution. It in itself made good people move away, be scared to really engage and drive it,” he said.
Mr Crabbe, however, maintained that the NPP still has people with significant knowledge and expertise.
He said the challenge was how to organise that knowledge and channel it effectively.
“They are good people; I can see knowledge. I can feel it. When you talk to people, they have a lot of knowledge, but how do you organise this knowledge? How do you put it out objectively?” he asked.
He further blamed what he described as growing intolerance for the loss of some members to the NDC.
“So we created a lot of space, and people could challenge and argue. And I think that space has been narrowed. And there’s a lot of intolerance,” he said.
Mr Crabbe said some former NPP members who moved to the NDC had subsequently risen to prominence within the opposition party.
“So people move from our party, and they move on to the NDC. And then they are the star performers,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
Save Nations Foundation donates learning materials to Nooria Islamic Basic School, calls for more support
28 minutes
-
From selling food to solving problems: How Esther Owusu Nkwantabisah rethought entrepreneurship
42 minutes
-
Explained: Ghana’s water plant deal that produced a $235m judgment debt instead of water for 500,000 people
54 minutes
-
High Cost of Domestic Airline Fares: Can government do something about it?
58 minutes
-
Inflation, cedi depreciation put BoG’s MPC under pressure as policy rate decision looms
1 hour
-
Lawyer denies Salomey Baffoe received money from ‘Ghana Jollof’ account operator
1 hour
-
Beyond politics: Why Kwame Nkrumah’s ideals still matter for today’s leaders
2 hours
-
Top South African policeman charged with sexual offences
2 hours
-
More than 170,000 respiratory cases recorded in haze-choked Indonesia
2 hours
-
Narrowed space, intolerance – Sammy Crabbe says NPP is driving talented members away
2 hours
-
We’re not analytical enough – Sammy Crabbe calls for data-driven decision-making
2 hours
-
Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky as birthday tribute sparks online reactions
3 hours
-
Peter Okoye tells court he received over $800,000 in P-Square royalties
3 hours
-
I’ve never had problems with artistes – Rema addresses alleged fight with Davido
3 hours
-
I was mocked for getting pregnant out of wedlock as pastor’s daughter – Davido’s baby mama
3 hours