Ampem Darkoa Ladies set sight on CAF Champions League return with Edo Queens the hurdle

Ghana Women's Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, are hoping to return to the CAF Women's Champions League stage for the second time since their debut appearance.

The Techiman-based side were first on the continental stage in 2023 when they made the semifinals of the competition, becoming only the second club after Hasaacas Ladies in the maiden edition.

Led by Charles Anokye Frimpong, the Nana Mma are yet to lose a game at this year's WAFU B qualifiers, picking four wins from four games, including beating defending champions ASEC Mimosas.

Ampem Darkoa defeated ASEC in their opening game before thrashing AS Garde Nationale in their second game, then finishing their group campaign with a comeback win over Edo Queens of Nigeria to finish top of Group B.

In the semifinal came their best performance in the competition, coming up against Dynamique FC of Benin, a team that had yet to score a goal in the competition despite reaching the last four.

A Milot Pokuaa brace, another from Rebecca Assemani and Gloria Adomako ensured a 4-1 victory over the Benin side, securing a place in the final of the competition.

Their opposition, the hurdle: Edo Queens.

Edo Queens, who are the reigning champions in Nigeria, have been the highest-scoring side in the competition, except that they have lost a game which came against Saturday's final opponent.

The Nigerians defeated AS Garde National 7-0 in their opening game and beat ASEC with a 3-1 scoreline, before surrendering a 1-0 lose 2-1 to the Ghanaian champions.

Edo Queens made light work of host team USFA in the semifinals as they claimed a 5-1 win to advance into the final, setting up a finale against Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

In the history of the WAFU B Women's Champions League Qualifiers, only once has either a team from Ghana or Nigeria failed to win the competition, coming last year when ASEC Mimosas defeated Bayelsa Queens to win the trophy for the first time.

A year on, a Nigerian side and a Ghanaian side will battle for the crown again, and there will be an opportunity to play at the main CAF Women's Champions League tournament to be played later this year.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be counting on the services of Milot Pokuaa, who has scored four goals in the tournament so far while also having one assist to her name.

She has contributed to five of the 11 goals Ampem Darkoa Ladies have scored, and with the fitness of Zakaria Ajegina still unknown, Milot is expected to maintain her place in the team for the final.

Milot, five years ago, missed the final of the competition playing for Hasaacas Ladies, suffering an injury that kept her out of football for almost five years until her return last year.

In 2021, Milot Pokuaa suffered a career-threatening injuring while playing with Hasaacas Ladies at the WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers.



Five years on, she is hoping to inspire Ampem Darkoa Ladies to glory in the same competition when they play Edo Queens in the final… — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) September 4, 2026

For the loanee, she will be hoping she gets to relive that opportunity she missed with Hasaacas in 2021 and this time enjoy the glory while contributing heavily.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, at 19:00 GMT.

https://www.myjoyonline.com/injuries-surgeries-and-losing-parents-milot-pokuaas-four-year-resilient-fight/

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