Kumawu MP commissions 4-unit nurses’ quarters at Bodomase

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Kumawu Constituency and Chairperson of Parliament’s Human Rights Committee, Ernest Yaw Anim, has commissioned a newly constructed four-unit nurses’ quarters at Bodomase in the Sekyere Kumawu District.
The commissioning ceremony was held on Monday, September 29, 2026, and forms part of efforts to improve accommodation and working conditions for frontline health workers serving the community and its surrounding areas.
According to the MP, the facility will improve the welfare of nurses posted to Bodomase, enhance staff retention and help ensure prompt and quality healthcare delivery for residents.
He said providing decent accommodation for health workers remains important to sustaining effective healthcare services in the constituency.
Ernest Yaw Anim expressed appreciation to Nananom, the Sekyere Kumawu District Health Directorate, led by Bismark Amakwaah, health professionals and residents of Bodomase for their support and participation in the commissioning.
He reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising health infrastructure and the welfare of frontline health workers across the Kumawu Constituency.
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