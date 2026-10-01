National

Kumawu MP commissions 4-unit nurses’ quarters at Bodomase

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  1 October 2026 12:23pm
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The Member of Parliament for Kumawu Constituency and Chairperson of Parliament’s Human Rights Committee, Ernest Yaw Anim, has commissioned a newly constructed four-unit nurses’ quarters at Bodomase in the Sekyere Kumawu District.

The commissioning ceremony was held on Monday, September 29, 2026, and forms part of efforts to improve accommodation and working conditions for frontline health workers serving the community and its surrounding areas.

According to the MP, the facility will improve the welfare of nurses posted to Bodomase, enhance staff retention and help ensure prompt and quality healthcare delivery for residents.

He said providing decent accommodation for health workers remains important to sustaining effective healthcare services in the constituency.

Ernest Yaw Anim expressed appreciation to Nananom, the Sekyere Kumawu District Health Directorate, led by Bismark Amakwaah, health professionals and residents of Bodomase for their support and participation in the commissioning.

He reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising health infrastructure and the welfare of frontline health workers across the Kumawu Constituency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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