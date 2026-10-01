Two arrested after suspected narcotics intercepted at Kasoa

Two suspects have been arrested following the interception of a Voxy minibus at Kasoa, which was allegedly carrying substances suspected to be narcotics.

The suspects have been identified as Asando Asankiba and Beatrice Amegashie.

According to a statement by Crime Check Ghana on Thursday, October 1, available on the incident, Asankiba was arrested after the vehicle was intercepted and searched by the police. During investigations, he allegedly told the police that the suspected narcotic substances had been given to him by Amegashie to be delivered to an individual identified as Akos in Tarkwa.

Asankiba reportedly led the police to Amegashie's residence, where officers conducted a search.

The search allegedly resulted in the discovery of six yellow-wrapped parcels containing dried leaves, bearing the inscription “Green Gold.” Police also reportedly found two transparent zip-locked bags containing dried leaves and one transparent zip-locked bag containing a whitish substance.

The items recovered are believed to be narcotics.

Following the discoveries, both Asankiba and Amegashie were arrested and have since been remanded in police custody as investigations continue.

The case remains under investigation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.