Man jailed 10 years for possessing 21 parcels of narcotics for trafficking

The Nkonya District Police Command has secured the conviction of a 23-year-old man, Clinton Awuku, for unlawful possession or control of narcotic plants for trafficking.

Awuku was arrested on March 31, 2026, at Nkonya Ahenkro with 21 compressed parcels of suspected cannabis concealed in a bag.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement issued by the Oti Regional Police Headquarters in Dambai and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), John Nchor, Regional Public Affairs Officer, said the accused was convicted by the Jasikan Circuit Court on September 1, 2026.

The Court, presided over by Isaac Osei Asare, convicted Awuku after he pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of unlawful possession or control of narcotic plants for trafficking, contrary to Section 41(2)(b) of the Narcotics Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019).

The Court sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour and imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units.

The Police statement said that, in default of payment of the fine, Awuku would serve an additional three years’ imprisonment.

The Court also ordered the destruction of the exhibits in the presence of relevant stakeholders.

The Nkonya District Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to combating narcotics-related offences and protecting communities from the harmful effects of illicit drugs.

It urged the public to continue providing credible information to the Police to support efforts to combat drug-related activities and maintain public safety.

The Police Service encouraged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspected narcotics activities through appropriate channels.

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