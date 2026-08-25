Police arrest seven in Ashanti Region narcotics crackdown

The Ghana Police Service has arrested seven persons in separate intelligence-led operations targeting suspected narcotics-related activities in the Ashanti Region.

The operations were conducted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team (SOT) at Ejisu, Abrepo Junction and Atimatim on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

According to a police statement issued by the Ashanti Regional Public Affairs Unit, the operations followed intelligence gathered on suspected narcotics activities in the three locations.

At Ejisu, the police arrested Nana Kwadwo Adu, 43, and Nana Kwame Fella, 48.

Four others were arrested at Abrepo Junction. They are Stephanie Anokye, 23; Roland Anokye, 20; Gideon Owusu, 30; and Grace Fosua, 27.

At Atimatim, the operation targeted Kofi Opoku, 27, who the police said was suspected of involvement in the peddling of narcotic substances and had reportedly evaded arrest on previous occasions.

The police said the operations led to the recovery of quantities of pill pouches containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances.

Other items recovered included quantities of Tramaking 225mg and 250mg, Royal 255mg and Rophynol 100mg, as well as 860 tablets and capsules of Tramadol suspected to be unregistered drugs.

An unspecified amount of Ghanaian currency was also recovered during the operations.

The seven suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting with investigations.

The police said the ongoing investigations are aimed at establishing the source of the substances, determining the full extent of the suspects’ involvement and identifying other persons who may be connected to the suspected activities.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has urged the public to continue providing credible information to assist the police in their efforts to maintain public safety and security.

The Command said further updates will be provided as and when necessary.

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