Tanzania announces friendly with Black Stars in September international window

Audio By Carbonatix
Tanzania have announced they will face Ghana in an international friendly during the September international window.
The Taifa Stars will face the Black Stars as part of the extended international break, which will also see the commencement of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
Ghana will open their AFCON qualification campaign against Côte d'Ivoire before hosting Gambia at home in their second game.
Days after that, Carlos Queiroz's side are expected to face Tanzania, who are also co-hosts of the 2027 AFCON. The Taifa Stars, before facing Ghana, will play Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar in the qualifiers.
Tanzania have already announced their squad for the upcoming games, with BK Hacken's Sabri Kondo returning to the squad, while Bernard Kamungo has been called up for the encounter.
The GFA recently announced the continuation of Queiroz as head coach of the national team, having led them to the 2026 World Cup, with the Portuguese trainer expected to name his squad for the games in the upcoming weeks.
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