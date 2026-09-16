Police recover AK-47, 186 rounds of ammunition after gunfight in Accra

The Accra Regional Police Command has recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and 186 rounds of ammunition following a gunfight with suspected armed robbers at Galoway near Agbogbloshie in the Ablekuma Central Municipality.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, September 16, the incident occurred on Thursday, September 10, after the Police received intelligence that four armed men travelling on two motorbikes were allegedly heading towards the Shell Filling Station near Agbogbloshie for a planned robbery.

A team from the Accra Regional Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Directorate (PID), supported by the Operational Unit, was deployed to the area. The officers encountered the suspected robbers at the Galoway Police Barrier, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

One of the suspects was shot during the confrontation, while the other three reportedly abandoned their motorbikes and fled.

Police said the injured suspect was found carrying an AK-47 assault rifle, serial number 79-HF3014, fitted with a double magazine containing 136 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. Officers also recovered 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, bringing the total number of rounds retrieved to 186.

The suspect was taken to the Police Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has been deposited at the hospital's mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Two unregistered motorbikes, identified as a Royal and an Apsonic, were also recovered. The motorbikes, firearm and ammunition have been retained as exhibits as investigations continue.

The Police Command said efforts were under way to identify and arrest the three suspects who fled the scene and to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery operation.

It said it would continue to conduct intelligence-led operations to prevent armed robbery and other violent crimes and protect lives and property in the region.

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