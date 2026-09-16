Ghanaian model Eligere Di Merrebel attends 2026 Venice Film Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian model Eligere Di Merrebel attended the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in 2026.
Known off the runway as Gifty Merrebel Ackah, Di Merrebel works as a model and actress and is also involved in fashion and clothing design.
She appeared on the festival’s red carpet wearing ensembles incorporating elements associated with African fashion and design.
Di Merrebel has worked in the fashion industry in Italy and has developed a clothing line as part of her work in fashion.
The Venice International Film Festival was founded in August 1932 and is held annually in Venice, Italy. It is part of the Venice Biennale and is dedicated to international cinema.
Di Merrebel’s appearance at the 2026 festival adds to her work in fashion and entertainment in Italy and internationally.
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