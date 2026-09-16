Kristo Asafo Bompata branch members allege post-funeral attacks

Some members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Bompata branch, have alleged targeted attacks for attending the funeral rites of the late founder and leader of the church, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The allegation was made by one of the church elders, Kwame Asamoah, at a press conference in Kumasi.

According to him, several members have faced intimidation and hostility whenever they attempt to access the church premises for regular church activities.

"One of us was physically assaulted during services. Also, an elder was dismissed and barred from church activities for observing a one-minute silence in honour of the late founder, an incident which never occurred during the founder's lifetime."

Mr. Asamoah condemned the actions, describing them as unfair and contrary to the principles of unity and love preached by the late founder.

He further blamed Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, who has reportedly been announced as the current leader of the church, for failing to intervene even though a section of the membership does not support his leadership.

"The so-called leader has seen all the attacks on some of us who attended the funeral rites of our founder, yet he has refused to do something about it. All this indicates that he cannot lead the church," he stated.

The elder said the leadership of the Bompata Branch has formally reported the incidents to the police for appropriate action.

He urged all affected members not to be intimidated, but to be bold and report any individual who attempts to harass or prevent them from worshipping.

The former General Secretary of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Mr. Kwaku Boateng Agyenim, also dismissed claims by some leaders of the church that Sarah Adwoa Safo, daughter of the late founder, is scheming to take over the leadership of the church.

Mr. Agyenim described the claims as false and unfounded, explaining that the late founder had already made his position on succession clear to his daughter that one of his sons would occupy the leadership position.

"That claim is not true. Sarah Adwoa Safo herself has clearly stated that she is not interested in any leadership position. Even her late father told her at the age of 13 that church leadership is not for women. In our church, women do not occupy leadership positions," he said.

Touching on the current leadership impasse, Mr. Agyenim noted that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, who has been announced as the new leader, has not been accepted by a section of the membership.

"Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I is still not accepted as the leader of the church. The case has been filed in court and we are waiting for judgment," he disclosed.

He therefore called for calm among members of the church, urging them not to allow the current disagreements to create division.

Mr. Agyenim also appealed to the church leadership to ensure that due process is strictly followed in the selection of the next leader to maintain unity and peace within the church.

He said the church constitution remains the only legitimate document guiding the selection of its leader and warned that any alternative process would not be tolerated.

"The church belongs to all of us. We must ensure that due process, as enshrined in the constitution, is used to choose the leader so that peace will prevail. We therefore believe that the court will settle the matter fairly, but we are calling for a fast-track of the process," he added.

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