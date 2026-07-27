Akofena dismisses July 30 burial reports for Apostle Safo Kantanka

The leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission has dismissed reports circulating on social media that its founder, Apostle Dr. Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, will be buried on July 30, describing the information as false and misleading.

At a press conference on Monday, July 27, Akofena Safo Kantanka, son of the late founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, said no date had been fixed for the burial of the renowned inventor, industrialist and religious leader.

He urged members of the church, sympathisers and the general public to disregard all reports regarding the funeral arrangements.

"There will be no burial on July 30," he stressed.

According to him, the Kantanka family has not announced any burial date, and all information suggesting otherwise is inaccurate.

He explained that preparations for the funeral are still being handled by the family and the appropriate authorities, adding that any official details would be communicated through authorised channels.

He cautioned the public against relying on information circulating on social media and other unofficial platforms, saying only announcements issued by the Kantanka family should be regarded as authentic.

He further appealed to the public to exercise restraint and verify information before sharing it in order to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Apostle Dr. Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group of Companies, is widely celebrated for his contributions to industrialisation, engineering innovation and technological advancement in Ghana. Through the Kantanka Automobile Company and several manufacturing enterprises, he championed indigenous technology and promoted local production.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from government officials, religious leaders, the business community and the general public, who have praised his legacy as one of Ghana's foremost inventors and industrial pioneers.

The Kantanka family has assured the public that comprehensive details of the funeral programme will be announced officially when all arrangements have been finalised.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.