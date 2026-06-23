Family raises safety concerns after Adwoa Safo’s brother granted bail

The family of former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has expressed concern over the decision to grant bail to her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena, and eight others who are facing charges in connection with a shooting incident at Kwabenya in Accra on Sunday, June 21.

The Adenta Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 23, granted each of the nine accused persons bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

Mr Akofena reported himself to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters on June 22, a day after the incident, and was subsequently handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department for questioning.

Speaking at a brief press conference at the 37 Military Hospital hours after the court proceedings, a family member, Nana Pomaa Nyira, said they were unhappy with the court's decision to grant bail.

According to her, the family fears for its safety, alleging that their lives remain at risk while Akofena is out on bail. She appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and other relevant authorities to intervene and ensure the safety of the former MP and her relatives.

Below is a video of her claim

Meanwhile, police investigations reportedly led to the retrieval of 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, loaded magazines, and two Glock pistols from Akofena's vehicle and residence at Kwabenya. One of the pistols is said to be registered in his name.

Two additional suspects, Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson, were later arrested, bringing the total number of accused persons to nine, including six private security personnel who had earlier been detained at the scene.

The case has been adjourned to a later date for further proceedings as investigations continue.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo’s brother, eight others granted GH¢500,000 bail over Kwabenya shooting incident

Adwoa Safo is receiving medical treatment at the 37 Military Hospital after surviving the shooting incident.

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