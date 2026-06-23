Adwoa Safo’s brother, eight others granted GH¢500,000 bail over Kwabenya shooting incident

The Adenta Circuit Court has granted GH¢500,000 bail with two sureties each to Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena and eight others over their alleged involvement in a shooting incident at Kwabenya in Accra.

Akofena, the younger brother of former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, reported himself to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters on June 22, 2026, a day after the incident, before being handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department for interrogation.

Following a search of his vehicle and residence at Kwabenya, police reportedly retrieved 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, loaded magazines, and two Glock pistols, one of which is registered in his name.

Two additional suspects, Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson, were later arrested, bringing the total number of accused persons to nine, including six private security personnel earlier detained at the scene.

The suspects appeared before the Adenta Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 23, where they were granted bail. The case has been adjourned to a later date for further proceedings.

The incident is linked to a long-standing leadership dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, on September 11, 2025.

The family dispute reportedly centres on succession arrangements within the mission, with tensions escalating into the June 21 shooting incident at Kwabenya.

Investigations by the police are ongoing.

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