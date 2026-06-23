Adwoa Safo referred to Bank Hospital for removal of bullet pellets lodged in her head after Sunday’s shooting

Former MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has been referred from the 37 Military Hospital to Bank Hospital in Accra for specialist treatment following the discovery of bullet pellets and shattered glass fragments lodged close to her brain after a shooting incident linked to a bitter family dispute.

The former lawmaker, who sustained injuries during the June 21 incident at a residence associated with her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, disclosed the latest development during an interaction with journalists while receiving treatment.

According to Ms Safo, medical examinations conducted after the incident revealed that fragments believed to be bullet pellets, together with shattered pieces of glass, had become embedded in her head, necessitating further specialist intervention.

She said medical specialists at the 37 Military Hospital subsequently recommended her transfer to Bank Hospital, where a team of experts is expected to undertake procedures to remove the foreign objects and prevent possible complications.

Shooting incident

The incident, which has attracted nationwide attention, occurred amid a deepening leadership and succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo.

According to the Kwadwo Safo family, Mrs Safo had gone to her brother's residence in connection with efforts to serve a court injunction intended to halt a planned installation ceremony reportedly aimed at declaring Israel Safo the leader of the church.

The family has alleged that gunfire erupted during the encounter, resulting in injuries to Ms Safo and damage to her vehicle.

In her first comments after the incident, Ms Safo rejected claims that she had arrived at the premises armed or with hostile intentions.

She maintained that she had visited her brother as a family member and had gone to the location without any security personnel.

The former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister also denied reports suggesting she had rammed her vehicle into the property's gate before the shooting.

She challenged journalists to verify the condition of the vehicle currently in police custody, insisting that the visible damage was consistent with gunfire and not a collision.

Police investigations

The Ghana Police Service has since intensified investigations into the matter.

In a statement issued on Monday, police confirmed the arrest of Israel Kwadwo Safo in connection with the shooting incident.

According to the police, Israel Safo voluntarily reported to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters on June 22 before being handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters to assist with investigations.

Police further disclosed that a search conducted on his vehicle and residence at Kwabenya led to the retrieval of a significant quantity of ammunition and firearms.

The items recovered included 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, loaded magazines and two Glock pistols, one of which was registered in his name.

Investigators subsequently arrested two additional suspects, Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson, in relation to the case.

The three suspects are assisting with investigations and are expected to face court proceedings as police continue to gather evidence.

Family position

The shooting has added another layer of complexity to the already contentious succession battle within the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The Kwadwo Safo family maintains that there are unresolved legal and customary issues surrounding the leadership of the church and has questioned attempts to install Israel Safo as successor.

According to the family, legal processes had been initiated to challenge the planned installation, resulting in the court injunction at the centre of the dispute.

The family has appealed for calm and urged members of the church and the public to allow state institutions to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Meanwhile, concern continues to grow over Mrs Safo's condition as she undergoes specialist treatment, with relatives, political associates and supporters expressing hope for her full recovery.

Medical officials are yet to provide details on when the planned procedure to remove the bullet pellets and glass fragments will be carried out.

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