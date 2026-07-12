At least two killed in Toronto street festival shooting

At least two people have been killed in a shooting at a street festival in Toronto.

Police in the Canadian city initially received reports of an active shooter on St Clair Avenue at approximately 20:12 local time (01:12 BST), where a salsa festival was being held.

Sixvictims with gunshot wounds were found by police, who said two people had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they had secured the scene, but urged the public to stay away from the area, where a large police presence would remain.

They said the suspect, or suspects, had not yet been apprehended.

St Clair Avenue, located in midtown Toronto, is lined with shops and restaurants.

Between the 11 and 12 July, it was set to host the annual Salsa on St Clair Latin festival, a yearly celebration which features a host of live music and dance performances.

This year was the festival's 22nd iteration.

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