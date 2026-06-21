Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I installed as new leader of Kristo Asafo Mission

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has announced the installation of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, as the new head of the church.

The announcement was made on Sunday, June 21, 2026, via the mission’s official Facebook page, accompanied by a video celebrating his elevation to leadership.

The post described the installation as a significant milestone, praying for wisdom, strength, and divine guidance for Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I as he assumes responsibility for the mission’s leadership.

It further noted that the legacy of the founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, would continue to guide the mission and remain a source of inspiration for future generations.

The development comes amid reports of a court injunction seeking to halt the installation process. There have also been unconfirmed reports of an alleged shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, though details remain unclear.

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