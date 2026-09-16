There is policy divergence at Education Ministry – NPP Education Committee spokesperson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Education Committee spokesperson, Dr Kwabena Tandoh, says there is a lack of clarity and policy divergence within government over the proposed introduction of Chinese and Arabic languages in schools.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, September 16, Dr Tandoh said the situation creates uncertainty for Ghanaians and requires clear direction from the President.

“What we are saying is that Ghanaians deserve clarity. What we are saying is that Ghanaians deserve a certain amount of predictability. Ghanaians deserve a certain amount of stability,” he said.

According to him, the controversy surrounding the proposed languages has exposed a contradiction between what is being communicated by the Presidency and developments at the Ministry of Education.

“All we are asking for is that His Excellency comes out and brings clarity on this matter. And the clarity on this matter is that there is policy divergence,” Dr Tandoh said.

“What is happening at the Ministry of Education directly contradicts what His Excellency, the President, is talking about,” he added.

His comments come after the NPP Minority demanded an apology or the dismissal of Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu over the proposed introduction of Chinese and Arabic languages in schools.

Dr Tandoh said if there is indeed a divergence in policy, the President has a responsibility to clarify the situation.

“If there is policy divergence, then the President has a responsibility to bring some clarity,” he said.

He added that if it emerges that Cabinet had approved the policy but the President subsequently denied such approval, Ghanaians would deserve an explanation.

“If that clarity then points to a fact that there was a cabinet approval, but His Excellency came out to say there is no such thing, Ghanaians deserve an apology,” he said.

Dr Tandoh further argued that if the Education Minister acted without the necessary authority, the President should take appropriate action.

“And if the Minister acted without authority, then the President needs to take necessary actions to give confidence to the Ghanaian people,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether the opposition should be pleased when government appears to be struggling with policy decisions, Dr Tandoh said the NPP’s position was driven by concerns about the future of Ghanaian children rather than political advantage.

“Nobody is interested in a government failing,” he said.

“We are interested in holding the government to account so that the government does the right things for the Ghanaian people,” he added.

Dr Tandoh said the NPP would continue to point out what it considers challenges within the government and offer suggestions to address them.

He advised the Education Minister to review the role of his advisers and ensure that major policy interventions are properly coordinated with Cabinet.

“Make sure that you work with your Cabinet to make sure that the Cabinet gives you approval for every policy intervention, especially that is pronounced,” he said.

He also called for clearer presidential direction to prevent what he described as policy confusion.

“And if necessary, actually allow His Excellency, the President, to provide that policy direction so that there isn't any policy confusion,” he said.

Dr Tandoh maintained that the NPP would not be interested in seeing government struggle simply because it could benefit the opposition politically.

“Let it never be said that the New Patriotic Party is interested in this government flip-flopping because it helps us. We are interested in how we support Ghanaian people. We want this country to succeed,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.