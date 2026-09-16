Education chanllenges: NPP not interested in gov’t failure, but we will hold them to account – Dr Kwabena Tandoh

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Education Committee spokesperson, Dr Kwabena Tandoh, says the party is not interested in seeing the government fail, despite its role as the opposition.
According to him, the NPP’s responsibility is to hold the government accountable, identify challenges and offer advice to ensure that policies serve the interests of Ghanaians.
“Nobody is interested in a government failing,” Dr Tandoh said on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, September 16.
“We are interested in holding the government to account so that the government does the right things for the Ghanaian people,” he added.
His comments came during discussions on the controversy surrounding the proposed introduction of Chinese and Arabic languages in schools and the NPP Minority’s demand for an apology or dismissal of the Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.
Dr Tandoh said the NPP would not be pleased to see government decisions negatively affect the future of Ghanaian children simply because such developments could benefit the opposition politically.
“Nobody in the New Patriotic Party will sit there and be happy that the government is messing up the future of our children in the education sector. We are not interested in that,” he said.
He said the party’s approach was to point out challenges when they arise and advise government on how to address them.
“What we are interested in is that the right things be done for the Ghanaian children,” Dr Tandoh said.
He explained that this was why the NPP would continue to scrutinise government policies and draw attention to areas it believes require correction.
“Let it never be said that the New Patriotic Party is interested in this government flip-flopping because it helps us. We are interested in how we support Ghanaian people. We want this country to succeed,” he said.
- Read also: NPP demands apology or dismissal of Haruna Iddrisu over Chinese, Arabic language policy dispute
Dr Tandoh further said the opposition had a responsibility to ensure that government does not descend into what he described as disarray.
“As a responsible opposition, we must not sit and just watch the government go into disarray. We have a responsibility to make sure that when that is happening, we point the government to it, and then we advise government, and we ensure that they do the right thing,” he added.
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