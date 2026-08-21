Dr. Bawumia reiterates call for inclusion and unity at meeting with new Savannah and Western regional NPP executives

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, August 20, continued his post-election engagements with newly elected NPP regional executives of the Western and Savannah regions at his office in Accra.

The meetings form part of ongoing courtesy calls on him by newly elected regional executives, following last weekend’s NPP regional elections.

Dr. Bawumia had earlier met with executives of the Greater Accra Region on Monday and the Central Region on Wednesday.

The Western and Savannah executives, like their counterparts, pledged their “unflinching commitment” to work hard to secure victory for the New Patriotic Party in the 2028 Presidential and parliamentary elections.

In his remarks, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for cohesion within the party as it prepares for the next national contest.

“I reiterate my call for unity and the inclusion of all stakeholders, including those who were not elected, for the task ahead,” Dr. Bawumia told the executives, adding that “2028 will require all hands on deck.”

He also assured the new leadership of his openness and readiness to work with everyone to deliver victory for the NPP.

“Our goal is clear. We must unite, we must organise, and we must win in 2028. I am committed to working with all of you and every member of our great party to achieve that,” he said.

The engagements are expected to continue in the coming days as Dr. Bawumia meets with the remaining newly elected regional executives.

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