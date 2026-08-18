‘Empower the grassroots or forget 2028’ – NPP 1st Vice Chairman aspirant

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) National First Vice Chairman aspirant, Kojo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, has called for a renewed focus on constituency executives, arguing that the party’s return to power in 2028 will depend largely on the strength of its grassroots structures.

According to him, constituency executives are the party’s frontline soldiers, mobilising supporters, protecting polling stations and driving electoral activities long before political leaders arrive on the campaign trail.

Mr Bamba made the call while engaging delegates across about 12 constituencies in the Ashanti Region as part of his campaign to lead the party’s national grassroots mobilisation efforts.

He said the party must move beyond celebrating its grassroots activists during election periods and instead provide them with the resources, training and protection needed to effectively perform their roles.

“These constituency executives are the ones who work for power to be attained, but they are often sidelined when power is attained. This is why I want to be down there at the grassroots at this critical moment.”

He said his priority, if elected, would be to work closely with constituency structures to strengthen their capacity to monitor polling stations, protect the electoral process and mobilise voters ahead of the 2028 elections.

“I want to work with the constituencies, ensure they are empowered to protect the polling stations, the registration processes and work hard to win power,” Bamba said.

The former Deputy National Director of Operations of the NPP’s youth wing believes the party’s path back to government must begin at the polling station, not just at the national headquarters.

He also stressed the need for party members to work collectively to secure victory for the NPP’s 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“We need to work hard to ensure Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins power in 2028,” he said.

As part of his campaign engagements, Mr Bamba visited Power Chapel Worldwide, where he sought spiritual guidance from Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng on his bid to serve in the national leadership of the NPP.

For constituency executives who have spent years building the party from the ground up, Bamba's message appears to resonate with a long-standing concern about recognition and support for grassroots actors.

The Oforikrom Constituency NPP Chairman, Anthony Amankwaa, described Mr Bamba as a committed party activist whose grassroots experience could strengthen the party’s mobilisation machinery.

“Our brother Kojo Bamba’s message is powerful. His engagement indicates that, should we give him the nod, he will be positioned to help the party win power in 2028 because indeed the work of the party sits at the grassroots, and this is where Kojo has been all these years,” he said.

With the NPP already looking ahead to the 2028 elections, the contest for national leadership is increasingly becoming a debate over who can rebuild the party from the polling station upwards.

For Kojo Bamba, the answer is to give the people at the grassroots the tools, voice and recognition they need to work at winning power.

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