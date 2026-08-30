Education Ministry reschedules 2026/27 CSSPS results to September 4

The Ministry of Education has postponed the release of the 2026/2027 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) results from Monday, August 31 to Friday, September 4.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, August 30, the decision follows requests from parents, guardians, students and Heads of Schools for additional time to complete the submission and uploading of students’ data on the platforms of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the CSSPS.

According to the Ministry, the extension is intended to ensure that all qualified students complete the necessary processes and have their information properly captured for placement into Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The Ministry said its data shows that about 20,000 qualified students have yet to have their school choices uploaded onto the CSSPS platform by their Heads of Schools, parents or guardians.

It said the additional time would help ensure that outstanding submissions do not prevent eligible students from participating in the placement exercise.

The Ministry has therefore urged all affected stakeholders to use the extension to submit and upload outstanding information within the revised timeframe.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to conducting a fair, transparent, efficient and orderly placement process that gives every qualified student a meaningful opportunity to secure admission to an SHS or TVET institution.

With the revised schedule, the 2026/2027 CSSPS placement results are expected to be released on Friday, September 4.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.