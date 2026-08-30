Education Ministry reschedules 2026/27 CSSPS results to September 4

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Education has postponed the release of the 2026/2027 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) results from Monday, August 31 to Friday, September 4.
According to a press release issued on Sunday, August 30, the decision follows requests from parents, guardians, students and Heads of Schools for additional time to complete the submission and uploading of students’ data on the platforms of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the CSSPS.
According to the Ministry, the extension is intended to ensure that all qualified students complete the necessary processes and have their information properly captured for placement into Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.
The Ministry said its data shows that about 20,000 qualified students have yet to have their school choices uploaded onto the CSSPS platform by their Heads of Schools, parents or guardians.
It said the additional time would help ensure that outstanding submissions do not prevent eligible students from participating in the placement exercise.
The Ministry has therefore urged all affected stakeholders to use the extension to submit and upload outstanding information within the revised timeframe.
The Ministry reiterated its commitment to conducting a fair, transparent, efficient and orderly placement process that gives every qualified student a meaningful opportunity to secure admission to an SHS or TVET institution.
With the revised schedule, the 2026/2027 CSSPS placement results are expected to be released on Friday, September 4.
Latest Stories
-
Two charged after €2.3 million worth of drugs seized in Dublin
1 minute
-
Head teacher evacuated 900 children minutes before Nepal floods hit school
2 minutes
-
Chelsea beat Brithon in seven-goal thriller to maintain perfect start
8 minutes
-
Fernandes hat-trick helps Man Utd recover to beat Ipswich
13 minutes
-
Former Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Adam passes on
14 minutes
-
“A giant leap forward”: Nasa launches powerful new space telescope to explore mysteries of the Universe
18 minutes
-
Eight killed and others missing after ferry capsizes off northern Cyprus
23 minutes
-
Education Ministry reschedules 2026/27 CSSPS results to September 4
37 minutes
-
Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil
44 minutes
-
ASWAJ reaffirms Sheikh Mohammad Kamil as First National Deputy Imam, urges constitutional compliance
47 minutes
-
10 arrested in illegal mining operations at Kpali
1 hour
-
“Styrofoam ban is first phase of single-use plastics crackdown” – EPA
1 hour
-
US Treasury’s Bessent faces G20 diplomacy test amid tariffs, Iran war, bond turmoil
2 hours
-
One dead, several injured as fire ravages parts of Abotaose Market
2 hours
-
Accra ranks among world’s top 20 cities for nightlife in 2026
3 hours